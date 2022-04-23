Jaguars trying to become 1st to nail back-to-back top picks MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer April 23, 2022 Updated: April 23, 2022 3:29 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Browns chose Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Mayfield one year after going with Texas A&M standout defensive end Myles Garrett. Justin Berl/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson acknowledges the crowd after being introduced prior to the annual spring A Day NCAA college football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday, April 14, 2012. The Buccaneers took Heisman Trophy winners Jackson and Vinny Testaverde in back-to-back years, but only one of them ever played a down for Tampa Bay. Dave Martin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - Cincinnati Bengals running back Ki-Jana Carter sits on the bench with his left knee iced after getting injured on his third carry of the game against the Detroit Lions during his NFL debut Thursday, Aug. 17, 1995, in Pontiac, Mich. The Bengals went with Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson and Penn State running back Carter in consecutive years, drafting both over future Hall of Famers (running back Marshall Faulk in 1994; left tackle Tony Boselli in 1995). Duane Burleson Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville, which chose Clemson quarterback Lawrence last year and is expected to add Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker or an offensive tackle next, is looking to become the first to say it nailed both selections. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jacksonville, which chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year and is expected to add Michigan pass rusher Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker or an offensive tackle next, is looking to become the first to say it nailed both selections. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jacksonville, which chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year and is expected to add Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Walker or an offensive tackle next, is looking to become the first to say it nailed both selections. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke turned toward coach Doug Pederson, smiled widely and said, “I’m pretty confident this will be the last time that I’ll be making the first pick.”
History indicates he's right.