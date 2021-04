JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for one and Uriah West ran for two scores and Jacksonville State scored five touchdowns in its first six possessions to beat Davidson 49-14 on Saturday in an opening-round FCS playoff game.

The fourth-seeded Gamecocks (10-2) never trailed. They will play the winner of Delaware State-Sacred Heart in a quarterfinal game on May 1.