Trumbull’s Jack Ryan and Michael Longo won Class LL wrestling titles on Saturday.

Ryan, a senior captain, scored a 25-9 technical fall at 138 pounds over Glastonbury’s Deven Vincelette. He was fourth a year ago.

Longo, a sophomore, repeated as 106-pound champion when he defeated Ridgefield’s Alex Blaha be t-fall, 23-6.

Andrew Grabinski placed fifth at 113 pounds. A sophomore, he won a 7-2 decision from Fairfield Ludlowe’s Jacob Pressler,

George Bomann, a senior captain, took sixth at 160 pounds.

They will next compete at the State Open scheduled this weekend at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

  Trumbull's Jack Ryan looks to turn over Fairfield Warde's Nathan Cuoco during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action in Trumbull. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Trumbull's Jack Ryan looks to turn over Fairfield Warde's Nathan Cuoco during Class LL state championship wrestling finals action in Trumbull.

