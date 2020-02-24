Jack Ryan and Michael Longo first in Class LL wrestling

Recommended Video:

Trumbull’s Jack Ryan and Michael Longo won Class LL wrestling titles on Saturday.

Ryan, a senior captain, scored a 25-9 technical fall at 138 pounds over Glastonbury’s Deven Vincelette. He was fourth a year ago.

Longo, a sophomore, repeated as 106-pound champion when he defeated Ridgefield’s Alex Blaha be t-fall, 23-6.

Andrew Grabinski placed fifth at 113 pounds. A sophomore, he won a 7-2 decision from Fairfield Ludlowe’s Jacob Pressler,

George Bomann, a senior captain, took sixth at 160 pounds.

They will next compete at the State Open scheduled this weekend at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.