JAMES MADISON 89, LIMESTONE 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIMESTONE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|4
|0
|20
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JAMES MADISON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mensah
|13
|1-5
|3-5
|4-6
|0
|1
|0
|Wooden
|21
|5-7
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|7
|Lewis
|29
|5-12
|2-3
|0-2
|4
|2
|9
|Morse
|23
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|0
|Edwards
|21
|4-9
|3-5
|3-6
|2
|1
|0
|Amadi
|22
|8-8
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|16
|Jacobs
|20
|3-9
|3-3
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Strickland
|20
|1-4
|2-4
|0-2
|8
|3
|0
|Harvey
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Taylor
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|1
|0
|McNair
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-72
|14-21
|16-37
|19
|16
|32
Percentages: FG .486, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Morse 3-4, Jacobs 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Harvey 0-1, McNair 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wooden 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Strickland).
Turnovers: 14 (Edwards 5, Morse 3, Jacobs 2, Amadi, Smith, Strickland, Wooden).
Steals: 21 (Strickland 10, Amadi 3, Edwards 2, Lewis 2, Jacobs, McNair, Morse, Wooden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Limestone
|29
|26
|—
|20
|James Madison
|48
|41
|—
|32
A_250 (8,500).
