Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 10:51 p.m.
New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his goal in the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) watches the puck with Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) looking for a deflection during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) defending during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker, right, can't get off a shot in front of New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with Scott Mayfield (24) defending during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry gloves a shot during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) battles New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) for the puck during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York's Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Monday night.
Jarry ventured out of the Pittsburgh net to handle a loose puck and instead fed it right to Bailey, who gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with the easiest of his three goals of the playoffs.