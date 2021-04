The second BoFish Triathlon presented by Happy Place will take place on May 22 at Pinewood Lake in Trumbull.

The BoFish Triathlon is the brainchild of Ironman finishers and area residents Ian Hall, George Bomann and Andre Schunk.

“With Ironman canceling most events this year, many of my friends and training partners were eager to have some sort of competition to stay motivated,” Hall said. “Pinewood Lake is absolutely gorgeous, and we always thought how fun it would be to have an event there.”

Pinewood Lake Association President John Heher said: “After last year’s race, we were excited to continue as the host location to stage this unique, community-driven race. It gives us a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful lake and give our members and the town of Trumbull something to get excited about in this challenging time.”

This year’s race will be capped at 50 participants accommodate proper social distancing throughout the event. The race will implement strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, more so than recent triathlons with many more participants.

The triathletes will begin the race with staggered start times at 30 second intervals, set to each racers’ personal walk up music.

“The event promises to be personalized, fun and memorable,” Schunk said. “We are pleased with the community support we have received. Our racers are so excited to get back to safe competition, and we’re psyched to provide this celebration and a return to area racing.”

Bomann said that race organizers are proud to partner with the Cardinal Shehan Center for the event.

The Shehan Center is a non-profit organization located in Bridgeport. Its mission is to enrich lives through learning. It offers a variety of programs and activities that address the educational, recreational, cultural, and social needs of moderate and low-income families and young people.

Lorraine Gibbons, the Cardinal Shehan Center’s Executive Director, said: “In addition to raising money for the Shehan Center’s recreational needs, members of the BoFish Triathlon community plan to expose the Center’s attendees to the sport of triathlon through ongoing triathlon/fitness education, and a mini triathlon held for youth at the Center the week prior to the BoFish. We think it will be a great influence on our youth for staying active and fit.”

To register, contact Ian Hall ianlhall1801@gmail.com or Margaret Walsh walsh93@yahoo.com.