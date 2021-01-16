Iowa State women 75-71 to end another streak by No. 6 Baylor Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 10:26 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71 on Saturday night, ending the Lady Bears' 61-game home court winning streak.
Baylor (8-2, 3-1 Big 12) played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn't avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones.