Iowa St. 78, No. 7 Texas 67

Allen 2-5 5-7 9, Disu 4-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Carr 4-9 2-2 11, Hunter 3-11 2-3 10, Rice 2-7 2-2 6, Bishop 4-7 4-4 12, Cunningham 2-2 2-2 6, Morris 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-48 19-22 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run