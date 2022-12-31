Iowa St. 77, No. 12 Baylor 62

Bridges 6-10 0-0 12, Thamba 1-3 3-6 5, Bonner 1-3 2-2 4, Flagler 6-13 5-6 20, George 5-18 4-5 16, Love 0-3 0-0 0, Ojianwuna 1-1 0-0 2, Lohner 0-2 3-4 3, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 17-23 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run