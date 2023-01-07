Iowa St. 69, No. 17 TCU 67

Osunniyi 3-6 1-2 7, Grill 1-5 0-0 3, Holmes 4-8 0-0 10, Kalscheur 7-14 0-2 15, Lipsey 5-8 0-0 10, Jones 5-6 0-2 10, T.King 5-10 2-3 12, Watson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 3-9 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run