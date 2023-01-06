Iona 84, Marist 57

Joseph 8-12 3-5 19, Shema 5-5 0-0 12, JeanLouis 1-7 2-2 4, Jenkins 10-18 0-0 23, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 8-13 0-1 16, Florence 2-3 0-0 5, Brookshire 1-4 0-0 2, Ibine Ayo 1-1 0-0 3, Sunday 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 5-8 84.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run