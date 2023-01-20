Iona 84, Manhattan 76, OT

Joseph 7-11 1-2 15, Shema 4-10 0-0 10, Clayton 8-17 3-3 21, JeanLouis 6-10 4-4 18, Jenkins 5-21 4-6 14, Davis 1-8 2-2 4, Sunday 1-1 0-0 2, Florence 0-1 0-2 0, Ibine Ayo 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-79 14-19 84.
