Iona 75, Fairfield 69

Cook 7-11 0-0 14, Crisler 1-6 0-0 2, Jeanne-Rose 3-7 1-2 7, Leach 2-6 0-0 4, Wojcik 7-13 0-0 16, Long 4-11 7-8 18, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 8-10 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run