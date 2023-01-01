Iona 73, St. Peter's 55

Sow 1-3 0-1 2, Washington 2-4 2-2 6, Dasher 6-16 5-6 19, Reid 2-8 2-4 6, Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Saddler 4-8 1-2 9, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Cardaci 0-3 0-0 0, Murray 3-5 0-0 7, Bland 0-2 2-3 2, Ngopot 2-2 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 12-18 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run