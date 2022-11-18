Iona 71, Vermont 50

Fiorillo 4-8 0-1 8, Deloney 0-3 0-0 0, Duncan 0-4 2-3 2, Penn 4-7 2-2 10, Sullivan 3-9 0-1 7, Gibson 3-7 0-0 7, Alamutu 3-4 0-2 6, Smith 3-7 2-4 8, Veretto 0-0 0-0 0, Ayo-Faleye 1-1 0-0 2, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 6-13 50.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves