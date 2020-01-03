Ingram scores 15 points to lead Florida Atlantic past UTSA

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored 15 points and Michael Forrest scored 10 of his 13 from the foul line and Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 79-64 in a Conference USA opener on Thursday night.

The Owls (9-6) led 13-10, went on a 16-4 run in a 4 1/2-minute span of the first half and led by double digits for most of the remainder. Bryon Frohnen's jump shot 10 seconds into the half reduced the Owls' (6-8) lead to 42-33. FAU then went on a 13-0 run, led by 22, and UTSA didn't score again until Luka Barisic's layup with 11:18 remaining. Jaylen Sebree's 3-pointer with 5:23 left made it 70-47.

Forrest finished 10 of 12 from the foul line, Sebree scored 11 and Everett Winchester 10. The Owls distributed 13 assists on 26-made field goals.

Keaton Wallace led UTSA with 27 points on 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range and Knox Hellums added 13.

