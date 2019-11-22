Ingram leads Pelicans past Suns 124-121

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and JJ Redick scored 26 points, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists for the Pelicans, who earned their third straight win. E’Twaun Moore added a season-high 19 points.

Ingram's drive and strong finish at the rim while being fouled helped New Orleans open a 122-115 lead with 1:25 to play.

Holiday missed two free throws with 0.5 seconds to play, giving the Suns a chance to tie after a quick timeout. But the Suns couldn't get a good shot up.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 25 points in its third consecutive loss. Devin Booker had 19 for the short-handed Suns, who were without starting center Aron Baynes and starting point guard Ricky Rubio.

