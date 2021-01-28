Ingram, Williamson each score 32, Pelicans top Beal, Wizards BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 12:26 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the depleted Washington Wizards 124-106 on Wednesday night.
Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points. Washington got as close as eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled away in the final five minutes, highlighted by Williamson's soaring dunk of Ingram's lob from behind the 3-point line.