IndyCar's aeroscreen gets mixed reviews in 1st rain test

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar officials will spend the next few days collecting information and gathering advice about improving aeroscreen visibility for races held in the rain.
Many of the series drivers complained Saturday that they struggled to see other cars late in the IndyCar Grand Prix — even though each has flashing red lights. It was the most intense rainfall the series has competed in since 2018 at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, two years prior to the installation of the shields designed to protect drivers' heads from debris.