Indiana pulls out 87-85 win in OT over Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Rob Phinisee hit a stepback jumper for the win as Indiana held off Penn State 87-85 in overtime Wednesday night.

Jackson-Davis and Phinisee (11 points) were among five Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten) to score in double figures as Indiana was 57% shooting for the game (32 of 56). Aljami Durham added 18 points, Armaan Franklin had 16 and Trey Galloway 10.