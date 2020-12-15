Indiana-Purdue cancel rivalry game again; bowl called off MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 11:03 a.m.
1 of5 ndiana's Jack Tuttle throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek runs past Indiana's Michael Ziemba kduring the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) celebrates after blocking a punt against Nebraska during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) holds off Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
Indiana and Purdue have squared off on the football field every year since 1920.
Now, their rivalry game for the Old Oaken Bucket has been canceled for the second time in two weeks — and the third time this season. Athletic directors Scott Dolson and Mike Bobinski said Friday's game had been scrapped because of continuing concerns over COVID-19.