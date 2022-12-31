Indiana 131, L.A. Clippers 130

Leonard 8-17 7-7 24, Morris Sr. 5-11 2-2 15, Zubac 3-5 0-0 6, George 15-25 8-8 45, R.Jackson 4-7 3-3 13, Covington 0-1 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, Kennard 2-5 1-1 7, Powell 2-3 5-6 9, Wall 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 43-80 28-29 130.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run