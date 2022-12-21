Indiana 117, Boston 112

Hield 3-7 0-0 8, Nesmith 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 4-8 1-1 10, Haliburton 12-24 3-4 33, Nembhard 4-9 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Mathurin 3-9 0-0 7, Brissett 3-5 1-2 8, Duarte 5-10 0-0 14, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-98 7-9 117.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run