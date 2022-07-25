India's first career grand slam helps Reds beat Marlins 11-2
JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday night.
India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.