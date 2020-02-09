Incarnate Word beats SE Louisiana 82-75 in OT

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis and Des Balentine scored 17 points apiece as Incarnate Word defeated Southeastern Louisiana 82-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Drew Lutz, who added 15 points for the Cardinals, made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to force overtime tied 68-all. The Cardinals outscored SE Louisiana 14-7 in the extra period, with 10 points coming from the free-throw line.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for Incarnate Word (7-16, 4-8 Southland Conference).

Pape Diop scored 19 points for the Lions (6-18, 3-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Nick Caldwell added 15 points. LaQuan Butler had 12 points.

Incarnate Word plays Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday.

