In post-Bolt Olympics, Bromell takes humble road in 100

TOKYO (AP) — There will be no preening, no posturing, no “To Di World” poses or post-race celebrations that are better than the sprints themselves. No sneering or flexing at the starting line, either.
The man positioned to take over the sprint game in the post-Usain Bolt world is Trayvon Bromell, a 26-year-old American who is as unassuming as he is fast. He's ratcheting things down in track and field after a decade-long fiesta during which the sport stayed relevant on the strength of Bolt's larger-than-life personality.