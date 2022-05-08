Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.