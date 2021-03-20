Illinois St. 26, W. Illinois 18

W. Illinois 0 3 0 15 — 18 Illinois St. 7 7 9 3 — 26 First Quarter ILST_P.Brown 1 run (Bresnahan kick), 05:16 Second Quarter WIU_FG Laramie 53, 14:46 ILST_Taula 2 pass from Jefferson (Bresnahan kick), 12:36 Third Quarter ILST_FG Bresnahan 33, 09:38 ILST_K.Brown 25 run (kick failed), 00:29 Fourth Quarter WIU_Tate 9 run (Laramie kick), 12:44 ILST_FG Bresnahan 35, 05:29 WIU_Houston 17 pass from Sampson (Houston pass from Sampson), 02:47 WIU ILST First downs 13 23 Rushes-yards 19-56 56-274 Passing 193 167 Comp-Att-Int 22-42-0 17-23-1 Return Yards 0 30 Punts-Avg. 9-43.0 5-37.6 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 7-45 4-39 Time of Possession 17:36 42:24 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 High Point: Time, TV and what you...By Doug BonjourSports'There's no excuse for that': NCAA blasted for disparity...By Doug Bonjour RUSHING_W. Illinois, Io. Pua'auli 6-31, To. Tate 2-10, Da. Daniels 2-9, De. Houston 1-8, Lu. Choquette 2-3, Team 1-(minus 1), Co. Sampson 5-(minus 4). Illinois St., Ni. White 14-112, Ph. Brown 21-108, Ke. Brown 4-42, Br. Jefferson 11-5, Au. Nagel 1-3, Ja. Khepera 1-2, Ra. Lampkin 2-1, Ja. Carr 1-1, Ti. McCloyn II 1-0. PASSING_W. Illinois, Co. Sampson 22-42-0-193. Illinois St., Br. Jefferson 17-23-1-167. RECEIVING_W. Illinois, To. Tate 5-65, De. Houston 7-57, Da. Daniels 5-43, Ma. Sikes 2-12, Io. Pua'auli 2-10, Lu. Choquette 1-6. Illinois St., Ta. Grimes 5-85, Ta. Taula 3-24, Tr. Bailey 2-22, Ja. Carr 2-15, Ja. Khepera 2-12, Jo. Lombardi 1-6, Ph. Brown 2-3.