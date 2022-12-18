Ill.-Chicago 81, Northeastern 73

Nwagha 1-1 0-2 2, Stucke 0-1 0-0 0, Cormier 0-5 0-2 0, Telfort 7-14 4-5 20, Woods 1-2 0-1 2, Turner 5-10 0-0 15, Pridgen 3-6 0-0 6, Doherty 3-7 4-4 10, McClintock 2-3 0-0 6, Troutman 4-7 1-3 10, King 1-2 0-0 2, Randriasalama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 9-17 73.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run