DENVER (AP) — Tyree Ihenacho had 19 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota narrowly beat Denver 85-82 in overtime on Friday.

Ihenacho made a basket with 1:20 left in regulation for a 75-71 lead, but Denver closed on a 4-0 run to force overtime. North Dakota only made one field goal in the extra frame as Bentiu Panoam’s 3-pointer put them ahead for good.