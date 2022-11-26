Idaho 84, Pacific 81

Frank 1-1 1-2 3, Jones 11-14 9-12 31, Moffitt 9-13 2-2 20, Salih 3-8 0-0 8, R.Smith 0-7 2-3 2, T.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Burris 7-9 0-0 18. Totals 32-58 14-19 84.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves