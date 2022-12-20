Idaho 76, CS Northridge 73

Burris 4-7 4-4 13, Jones 10-15 9-10 29, Moffitt 4-9 7-8 15, Salih 1-5 0-0 3, R.Smith 2-5 0-0 6, T.Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Ford 1-4 3-3 5, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 23-25 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run