Huskies smash 9-game losing streak pummel Cal 87-52

Recommended Video:

SEATTLE (AP) — Nahziah Carter scored 16 points, Isaiah Stewart had 15 and Washington snapped a nine-game losing streak with an 87-52 win over Cal on Saturday.

The Huskies (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12) held the Golden Bears (11-16, 5-9) without a field goal for more than 15 minutes during a stretch spanning halftime to take the victory. Washington forced 17 turnovers, and held Cal to 11 field goals and 24 percent shooting in a game that showed the team’s athletic promise.

The Huskies started the season with a win over No. 1 Baylor and were ranked at one point. But after losing 11 of their last 12 they were stuck in a repetitive cycle of second-half fades and long scoring droughts.

Enter Cal, which had lost four straight before a win at Washington State on Thursday.

The Bears appeared to be pulling away when D.J. Thorpe slammed home a dunk for a 17-11 lead, Cal's biggest of the game, with 11:33 left in the first half.

California coach Mark Fox, right, looks toward the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Seattle. California coach Mark Fox, right, looks toward the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Seattle. Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Huskies smash 9-game losing streak pummel Cal 87-52 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

From there, things would turn disastrous for the Bears. Washington held Cal without a field goal the rest of the half, outscoring the Bears 32-9 for a 43-26 lead. Cal finished the half by missing 14 of 15 field goals, including 12 straight, and had 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, including five in a span of 4:14 that helped start Washington’s run.

Several Huskies contributed to the dominant finish to the half. McDaniels had eight points over the final 10 minutes. He also blocked a shot into the crowd hat fired his team up and helped set up two consecutive Cal possessions with shot clock violations.

Wright hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts during the stretch and Stewart scored on a grind-it-out play in the paint and Carter dunked home a putback of a Carter miss to give Washington the lead for good, 21-20 with 6 minutes to play.

Marcus Tsohonis hit three straight 3s to start the second half, a one-two-three punch that took the fight out of Cal. The Bears finally ended the long field goal drought when Grant Anticevich hit a short jumper to make it 54-28 with 16:20 left. In all, they went 15:23 between field goals.

The Bears were led by Matt Bradley’s 14. McDaniels finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Washington and Tsohonis scored 11.

BIG PICTURE

Cal: There was a brief moment of optimism for the Bears after the win at Washington State, but Saturday’s long scoring drought had to be demoralizing for a club that’s mired in a dog pile at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings.

Washington: The long losing streak was starting to have an effect on the Huskies. With a big rival up next, Washington has a chance to build some momentum as the season winds down. There’s still postseason opportunities to play for, even if they’re out of the NCAA conversation.

UP NEXT

Cal: The Golden Bears return home to host Colorado on Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies will attempt to split the season series when they host rival Washington State on Friday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25