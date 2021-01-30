Hurricanes overcome loss of goalie Mrazek, top Stars 4-1 BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 10:05 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored twice in a three-minute span in the first period and Carolina defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 Saturday night after Hurricanes starting goaltender Petr Mrazek left the game due to injury in the opening minutes.
James Reimer replaced Mrazek and stopped 10 of 11 shots and handed the Stars their first loss of the season in their fifth game overall and first of a two-game set in Carolina.