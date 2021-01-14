Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 10:45 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ryan Ddzingel scored on a power play with 2:34 left and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.