Hurricanes-Flyers Sums
|Carolina
|0 1 0—1
|Philadelphia
|1 0 3—4
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 4 (Niskanen, Gostisbehere), 3:30 (pp). Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (high sticking), 2:16; Farabee, PHI, (tripping), 6:16.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Wallmark 2 (T.van Riemsdyk, Necas), 6:17. Penalties_Gardiner, CAR, (holding), 1:08; Provorov, PHI, (hooking), 1:17.
Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 7 (Couturier, Niskanen), 1:12. 4, Philadelphia, Farabee 2 (Giroux, J.van Riemsdyk), 12:59. 5, Philadelphia, Giroux 4 (Myers, Pitlick), 17:38. Penalties_Edmundson, CAR, (cross checking), 2:03; Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 7:40.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 14-9-11_34. Philadelphia 10-5-13_28.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 7-2-1 (28 shots-24 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 4-3-1 (34-33).
A_16,172 (19,543). T_2:25.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Pierre Racicot.