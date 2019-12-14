Hurricanes-Flames Sums

Carolina 0 2 2—4 Calgary 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Necas, CAR, (hooking), 5:16; Jankowski, CGY, (interference), 7:50.

Second Period_1, Carolina, McGinn 3 (Gauthier, Martinook), 12:35. 2, Carolina, Hamilton 12 (Aho, Teravainen), 13:40 (pp). Penalties_Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (delay of game), 12:35; Staal, CAR, (high sticking), 13:05; Giordano, CGY, (slashing), 13:13.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Foegele 5 (Martinook, Pesce), 15:05 (sh). 4, Carolina, Foegele 6 (Teravainen), 19:57 (sh). Penalties_Necas, CAR, (tripping), 9:15; Fleury, CAR, (hooking), 11:37; Staal, CAR, (tripping), 13:55; Monahan, CGY, (slashing), 16:45; Wallmark, CAR, (hooking), 19:03.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 4-18-9_31. Calgary 12-7-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 7-5-0 (32 shots-32 saves). Calgary, Rittich 15-8-4 (30-27).

A_18,853 (19,289). T_2:29.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Trent Knorr.