Hunsaker 3 helps put Brown over Quinnipiac 70-68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker drained a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining to break a tie, then added two free throws with four seconds left as Brown edged Quinnipiac 70-68 on Wednesday night.

With the game tied 65-all, Hunsaker hit the 3 with 7.2 seconds remaining for a 68-65 lead then converted two free throws to secure the win. A late 3-pointer by Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly accounted for the final score.

Hunsaker finished with 12 points and seven assists for Brown (3-0). Brandon Anderson led with 28 points, Tamenang Choh added 11 points and 14 rebounds and Joshua Howard had 11 points and five boards.

Matt Balanc had 23 points for the Bobcats (0-1). Kelly added 13 points. Kevin Marfo had 14 rebounds.

Brown matches up against Sacred Heart on the road on Tuesday. Quinnipiac matches up against Miami on the road on Saturday.

