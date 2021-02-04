Humphries seeking record 4th women's bobsled world title TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 2:37 p.m.
1 of2 FILE - Kaillie Humphries of the United States reacts after the women's monobob World Series in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in this Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Humphries will seek a record fourth women’s bobsled world championship this weekend in Altenberg, Germany.(Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP, File) GIAN EHRENZELLER/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - Gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the two-woman bobsled competition at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo. Humphries will seek a record fourth women’s bobsled world championship this weekend in Altenberg. Jens Meyer/AP Show More Show Less
Kaillie Humphries didn’t need long to answer when asked who she considers to be among the best drivers in bobsled history. The names aren’t exactly surprising: Andre Lange and Francesco Friedrich of Germany, Pierre Lueders of Canada, Steven Holcomb of the U.S.
She didn’t put herself on that list.