Hughes scores 2, Devils blow past Rangers 7-4 to stop skid ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 11:27 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils broke loose for five second-period goals — four in a six-minute span — to erase an early deficit and defeat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Nico Daws made 31 saves for the Devils, who snapped an eight-game losing streak to the rival Rangers. Ryan Graves, P.K. Subban, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich also scored as New Jersey shelled Igor Shesterkin for five goals on 13 shots in the middle period.