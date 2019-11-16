Hubbard, Stoner lead No. 25 Oklahoma St. past Kansas 31-6

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 25 Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas 31-13 on Saturday.

Hubbard, the nation’s rushing leader, also caught two passes for 42 yards.

Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 22 CFP), who won their third straight.

Oklahoma State gained 481 total yards, including 243 rushing.

Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State’s defense with two interceptions.

Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6).

It was the first meeting between Kansas coach Les Miles and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. Gundy was Miles’ offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2001-2004 before Miles left to become head coach at LSU and Gundy took over as head coach for the Cowboys.

Hubbard scored his first touchdown just over three minutes into the game. He ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 24-0 lead.

In the third quarter, backup quarterback Dru Brown threw a perfect strike for a 43-yard touchdown to Stoner to push the lead to 31-0.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in front of half of Kansas cornerback Kyle Mayberry (8) and defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, center, in the first half an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks were routed for the third time this season. They had lost just 50-48 to Texas earlier in the year and had been close in two other losses. On Saturday, the Jayhawks got off to a rough start and never got into the game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ defense has been a weaker link than the offense over the years, but the unit was dominant against the Jayhawks. The Cowboys allowed just 290 total yards, including 39 rushing.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cowboys did what was necessary to remain a ranked team.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Iowa State.

Oklahoma State travels to West Virginia.

