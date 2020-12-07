Hubb scores 18 as Notre Dame holds off Detroit Mercy 78-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as a balanced Notre Dame used a 12-0 run in the closing minutes and fended off Detroit-Mercy 78-70 Sunday night.

Five players reached double figures for the Fighting Irish (1-1). Dane Goodwin scored 15 with 10 rebounds, Juwan Durham scored 12 with nine rebounds and Cormac Ryan scored 12 with six assists.

The Irish are 21-0 in home openers under coach Mike Brey, who set up Sunday's game via tweet after Notre Dame's early schedule was thrown into disarray by coronavirus-related cancellations.

Goodwin scored on a jumper to regain the lead for the Irish, 64-63 and Ryan followed with a 3-pointer in the decisive 12-0 run.

Bul Kuol led Detroit Mercy (0-2) with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds.

The Titans, who gave No. 8 Michigan State a battle on Friday night, grabbed a 63-62 lead with 5:17 remaining. But Detroit missed its next five shots and Notre Dame quickly regained control.

Detroit Mercy fell at Notre Dame 110-71 last season and last defeated the Irish in 1992 (72-70) and 1993 (83-59). The two Catholic universities have played since 1912.

Davis, who was 2-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc, is tied for second in program history with 235 treys.

