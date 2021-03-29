Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 10:09 p.m.
1 of14 Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, head coach Kelvin Sampson and Marcus Sasser (0) celebrate after beating Oregon State during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Houston players celebrate after beating Houston 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Houston players celebrate after beating Houston 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates beating Houston 67-61 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) hugs Justin Gorham (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) passes over Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Houston forward Fabian White Jr. loses the ball while driving to the basket in front of Oregon State forward Dearon Tucker, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives on Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) fights for a rebound with Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle questions a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson watches against Oregon State during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.
Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie. The second-seeded Cougars (28-3) spent the first half building a big lead behind a dominant defense, but they spent the second half hanging on as the 12th-seeded Beavers tried to add one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.