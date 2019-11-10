Houston routs Angelo State 108-42 behind Hinton

HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead six teammates in double-digit scoring and Houston routed Division II-member Angelo State 108-42 on Saturday night.

Marcus Sasser scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and five assists and Quentin Grimes added 16 points for the Cougars, who played the game as an exhibition. Justin Gorham and Caleb Mills chipped in 14 points apiece and Chris Harris Jr. scored 10.

Houston never trailed, led 61-25 at halftime and outrebounded the Rams 48-23 while making 12 of 24 3-pointers. Hinton's layup with 2:07 to play amid a 15-0 run gave the Cougars a 100-42 lead.

Paul Williams scored 14 points and Collin Turner added 13 for Angelo State.

Houston opens its regular season Tuesday at home against Alabama State.