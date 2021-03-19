Houston beats Cleveland State 87-56 as Sampson ties Wooden MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 9:53 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State 87-56 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
Sampson earned his 664th win, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana's coach in February 2008.