Astros fifth. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick walks. Martin Maldonado homers to left field. Chas McCormick scores. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base to Josh Bell.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Nationals 0.

Astros sixth. Alex Bregman lines out to deep right center field to Lane Thomas. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow center field, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell. Yuli Gurriel homers to left field. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Nationals 0.

Astros seventh. Jose Siri walks. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Jose Siri scores. Martin Maldonado singles to center field. Jose Altuve singles to left center field. Martin Maldonado to second. Michael Brantley singles to shallow center field. Jose Altuve to second. Martin Maldonado to third. Alex Bregman walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Martin Maldonado scores. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base. Alex Bregman out at second. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yuli Gurriel pops out to Josh Bell.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 7, Nationals 0.

Astros ninth. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base, Josh Bell to Paolo Espino. Mauricio Dubon lines out to third base to Maikel Franco. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to first base to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 8, Nationals 0.