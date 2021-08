Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Astros fourth. Carlos Correa walks. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa to second. Aledmys Diaz singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Carlos Correa to third. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Aledmys Diaz scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Carlos Correa scores. Chas McCormick singles to shallow left field. Jacob Wilson flies out to deep center field to Juan Lagares. Martin Maldonado strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Chas McCormick out at second.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Angels 0.