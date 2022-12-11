Houston 97, Milwaukee 92

G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 2-6 16, Middleton 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-8 2-2 7, Allen 2-12 5-5 11, Holiday 9-20 3-3 25, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-15 2-2 17, Carter 3-5 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-10 0-0 7, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-90 14-18 92.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run