Houston 6, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Olson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|A.Garcia ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Piscotty ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Houston
|010
|103
|10x
|—
|6