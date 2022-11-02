Skip to main content
Houston 5, Philadelphia 0

Houston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 27 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 5 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 2 Harper dh 2 0 0 0
Tucker rf 2 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 1 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Stott ss 3 0 0 0
Díaz lf 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
Dubón cf 0 0 0 0 Marsh cf 2 0 0 0
McCormick cf-lf 4 1 1 0
Houston 000 050 000 5
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Tucker (1), Bregman (2). SB_Harper (1), Marsh (1), Gurriel (1). SF_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier W,1-0 6 0 0 0 2 9
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Nola L,0-1 4 7 3 3 0 4
Alvarado 1 2 2 2 0 2
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Eflin 1 0 0 0 0 3
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0
Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Nola (Vázquez), Alvarado (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:25. A_45,693 (42,792).

Written By